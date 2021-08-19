Hot & muggy Friday before storm chances return

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated rain tonight

Hot & humid Friday

Storms by weekend

Isolated showers will continue to bubble up from the south tonight and lift northward through the midnight hour. Temperatures tonight will stay very mild only dropping into the middle 70s as the humidity also sticks around through the night.

Things should start to dry out heading towards early Friday morning with cloud cover sticking around through the daytime although we should still manage to see some sunshine. Highs will be around average in the lower 90 but with dew points in the middle to upper 70s, heat index values could easily reaching triple digits if not lower 100s.

Friday evening we see a better chance at more widespread rain as a cold front approaches. The lines of storms may be strong to potentially severe although threats would be limited to strong winds and maybe pea size hail. Rain should move out by midnight and leave us with cloud cover. Overnight lows will continue to be mild in the 70s but our moisture levels will be significantly lower heading into Saturday.

We’ll see just a slight break from the humidity for Saturday after the cold front moves through but our temperatures don’t cool down all that much. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to start out the weekend.

The break doesn’t last long as humid weather returns quickly for next week. With the humidity back on the rise again we will also be keeping a close eye on heat index values climbing with mostly dry conditions expected. Temperatures for next week should be in the middle to even upper 90s and heat index values easily in the 100s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez