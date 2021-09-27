Hot start to the week before rain chances move in

The upcoming work week will start off very warm as we hold on to the southerly winds and afternoon highs in the lower 90s with some of our western counties making it to the middle 90s.

The warmer air looks to last through at least Tuesday before we start to see a more active weather pattern.

Conditions will remain dry through about mid-week, but rain chances are starting to look a bit more likely by Wednesday.

The best chance for rain this week looks to be on Thursday, but the unsettled weather should continue through about Saturday.