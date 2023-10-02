It’ll be fairly hot again for Monday with a high near 90° ahead of an approaching system that moves in on Tuesday. Clouds will build as the day progresses, and that should help lower highs a little on Tuesday before the front pushes through. Expect highs tomorrow to make it into the upper 80s to near 90°.

Rain becomes fairly likely Tuesday night into early Wednesday as the system passes through, bringing bigger changes. There may be a couple stronger storms Tuesday evening in the western half of the area with stronger wind gusts possible. The storms should weaken as the move east, but it could still bring beneficial rainfall to much of the area, even lingering into Wednesday morning.

Behind the system, our high temperatures look to dip back to more seasonal levels. Highs for the last half of the week should be in the lower to middle 70s, with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s! There even looks to be a secondary push of colder air that could make it difficult for most of us to make it above 70° for the start of next weekend!