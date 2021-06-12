Hot Sunday, less humid

What We’re Tracking:

Temperatures still very warm

Less humid weekend

Quiet and hot next week

A light northerly breeze will take us through the evening hours tonight where you can expect calm, quiet and comfortable conditions. Skies will remain clear overnight and temperatures will fall into the lower 60s and perhaps even a few upper 50s mixing in! It will be a very pleasant evening.

Our skies will remain mostly sunny heading into Sunday with highs reaching the lower 90s to close out the weekend. With all of the sunshine, lack of wind and hot temperatures be sure to keep your sunscreen close by! Good news is that the humidity levels look to stay low as well.

Looking ahead to next week, a ridge starts to build in across the area and we could very well stay dry for the next several days with a lack of any real chance for rain to move through. Humidity will also start to creep back in with temperatures soaring into the middle to upper 90s by mid-week. Looks like we skipped spring and went straight to the hot and humid summer heat!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com