Hot temperatures with stronger breezes and higher humidity toward midweek

We enjoyed a wonderful break from humidity last week from late Tuesday to midday Thursday, but it was certainly back this past weekend.

Hopefully you have been watering some. Plants, lawns and gardens will suffer badly in a weather pattern like this. Make sure pets and livestock have plenty of fresh water available.

Today should be sunny to partly cloudy, hot, humid and somewhat breezy. Temps will sizzle again, which will make it tough for those working outside. Outdoor work schedules should be shifted to early morning. Better to start at 5am versus 8am, so the hottest part of the day can be avoided.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 93-97

Wind: S/SE 12-22

Midweek conditions will be very similar. There may be a few more clouds each afternoon during maximum heating. The wind may also become just a bit stronger and dew points may be a few numbers higher.

The last part of the week is when we introduce the chance of thunder. There may be some isolated storms Thursday evening and again late Friday into Friday evening.

The weekend has a bigger chance of thunderstorms. Look for scattered activity both days with slightly lower temperatures Sunday. Most spots by then may only see highs in the mid to upper 80s.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Classic summer weather for the work week before weekend storm chances…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com