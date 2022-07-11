What We’re Tracking:

Hot & Humid Monday

Quick rain chance on the way

Mostly dry and warming back up

We’re starting off in the upper 70s and lower 80s this morning with mostly clear skies. A mild start to the day and we’ll continue to warm things up through the afternoon.

Temperatures continue to climb into the middle to upper 90s later today with heat index values starting to feel close to 100° yet again. Most will see sunshine but clouds will be passing through by midday as a cold front will move through later this evening. That may very well bring in a slight chance for rain into Tuesday. Most will stay dry through sunset with a bulk of the heavier rainfall happening just past midnight Tuesday morning. This could provide another *brief* cool down by the time we get to the middle of next week.

Behind the rain and the front, we’ll cool down just a bit with highs in the middle to upper 80s on Tuesday and humidity dropping briefly as well. The slight cool down doesn’t last long though as temperatures start to warm back up near average for the rest of next week in the lower 90s, but there are indications that another big heat wave is on the horizon beyond that.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez