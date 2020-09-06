Hot through Labor Day, then a blast of chilly weather arrives

What We’re Tracking:

Hot again Sunday

Not so hot for Labor Day

Much cooler starting Tuesday

For Sunday the heat and humidity sticks with us as highs reach the mid 90s and strong southerly breezes at 20-25 mph. Hottest temperatures will be over the western and northwestern portion of the viewing area. With lots of sunshine and higher humidity in place some areas could feel close to triple digits for heat index values.

For Labor Day itself the initial wind shift with our front moves through, turning our wind to the east and northeast by afternoon. That will keep highs in the middle to upper 80s. Some of our northern counties could be slightly cooler if the cool air behind the front starts to make its way across the area.

Once the cold front fully moves through on Tuesday, the chilly air will surge southward throughout the course of the day and temperatures will be drastically cooler. Highs will drop into the 60s and lows in the 40s through midweek. However, by Tuesday afternoon the temperatures will likely be in the upper 40s as rain develops and north winds at 25mph. Showers will be likely Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will not be able to warm past the 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Looking further ahead to the end of the week into next weekend, most areas could very well be holding on to middle to upper 60s for afternoon highs as an early blast of fall chill moves into Northeast Kansas.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

