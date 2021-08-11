Hot Thursday, relief by the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Hot weather again Thursday

More storms by late week

Some relief this weekend

Tonight, we will continue to see muggy but mild conditions across the region with temperatures dipping into the middle to upper 70s and partly cloudy skies. There is a possible chance for isolated showers and storms for the evening hours, as well.

For Thursday, conditions will once again be hot and muggy as temperatures will reach into the upper 90s with a mostly sunny sky. We could see another chance for showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening hours as another cold front slides into the area.

We will see a little bit of a cool-down by the end of the week with highs back in the upper 80s by the weekend as the front tries to push just southwest of the area. A few showers and storms will also be possible for Friday. Some slight relief in the heat and humidity is on tap over the next few days.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller