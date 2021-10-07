Hot weather ahead of our next rain chances

What We’re Tracking:

Warming trend through Saturday

Rain by Sunday evening

Several rain chances next week

Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with a light south breeze becoming calm toward morning. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday the wind should increase a bit from the south and that will send temperatures into the middle to upper 80s for highs. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather for Friday before a few more clouds arrive on Saturday. Southerly winds pick up a bit on Saturday and temperatures soar into the lower to middle 90s, which is nearly 20° hotter than average.

A cold front arrives Sunday and moves through the area, cooling our temperatures down and bringing with it a chance for showers or storms by late Sunday into Monday. Highs in the middle 70s are expected as we close out the weekend. The chance for rain could impact those heading to the Chiefs game as a bulk of the heaviest rain looks to arrive through the evening and into the overnight. So be sure to have rain gear handy!

After showers wrap up early Monday, the next system comes in right on its heels with a chance for rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller