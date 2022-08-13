What We’re Tracking:

Hot weekend ahead

Rain late Monday into Tuesday

Cooling down by midweek

For the weekend, we’ll be back to the high heat as we warm back up into the upper 90s and lower 100s for Saturday afternoon. The wind won’t be terribly strong, so a cooling breeze might be a little hard to come by with with wind 5-10mph most of the weekend. Fortunately, the humidity won’t be very high, but high enough that heat index values may be a little higher feeling closer to 105° at times.

The heat sticks around as we wrap up the weekend as afternoon highs remain in the middle to upper 90s Sunday afternoon. Humidity will try and build in just a bit more, continuing to make it feel warmer outside. Clouds will start to pass through but we remain dry.

By Monday, clouds will build in and temperatures may cool down a bit for some into the lower to middle 90s. Our next front arrives by the evening giving many a chance for some scattered showers and storms that may linger into Tuesday. With rain on tap off and on for most of the day, we should manage to cool things down with afternoon highs in the lower 80s Tuesday.

After the rain moves out, temperatures will stay on the ‘cooler’ side with middle 80s sticking around before we gradually warm up to the upper 80s by the end of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller