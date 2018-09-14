Hot weather carries over into the weekend Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Mostly clear skies stick around overnight, but lows only reach into the upper 60s as warmer air continues to surround the area. The southerly wind that has reintroduced humidity and warmer temps sticks around into tomorrow as well, but weakens considerably. Sun will be shining with highs near 90, so the combination of humid air, calm winds, and sunshine will make Saturday feel very hot and sticky. Not a bad weekend for outdoor activities, but it is important to keep yourself hydrated if you are out there.

We won't see much variation in the next few days either. Lows are continued to be forecasted in the mid to upper 60s and highs near 90. Muggy air is also expected to stick around with us into next week. We have little to speak of in terms of cloud cover as well, with mostly sunny skies in the forecast.

This could change by the time we get into Thursday though. A front comes in, bringing a chance for some storms in the evening. Into the overnight hours, the front really forces its way through northeast Kansas, so Friday is when we will see the temperature drop off. Northerly winds continue Friday putting us back into the mid to low 70s, and we could see a chilly low temperature by Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller