Hot weather continues through the end of the week

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the entire area until 8:00pm this evening.

The heat will continue through the rest of the work week as rain chances look absent through Saturday.

Temperatures for this afternoon will top out in the middle to upper 90s east and lower 100s west with heat indices ranging from 102° to 107°.

Try and limit time outdoors as much as possible over the next couple of days, and drink plenty of water! If you have to be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade if possible.

Tomorrow looks to be hot again, but the humidity looks to lessen a bit. Highs will likely be in the mid-upper 90s with heat index values between around 100°, or so.