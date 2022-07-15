A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from noon to 8:00p.m. today for the entire area.

We’ll have a slight chance for a few lingering showers this morning in the eastern half of the area, but most of today will be dry.

Highs today for many locations will be near 100°, but with the humidity it’ll feel like 105° or so. The southwesterly breeze continues with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Clouds will start to filter back in by Saturday before our next chance for rain and potential thunderstorms arrives.

There will be a weak front moving through that will provide this rain chance, and it may drop our temperatures just a touch. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle 90s.