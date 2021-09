The quiet weather continues through the weekend, but our temperatures do look to heat back up again today and staying warm until Monday or Tuesday.

We’ll make it into the low to mid 90s today, and by tomorrow, some of our western communities could reach 100°. Temperatures aim to stay in the 90s through early next week.

The silver lining is that our humidity will stay relatively low through this time, only making it feel just a degree or two warmer than the air temperatures.