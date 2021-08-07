Hot weather for Saturday before storm chances return

What We’re Tracking:

Hot through the weekend

Scattered storms tonight

Additional storms by midweek

On Saturday, it will feel a bit more uncomfortable as temperatures will peak in middle to upper 90s with heat indices in the lower 100s. However, it will also become fairly breezy ahead of our next disturbance. Wind from the south at 15-25mph will help take a bit of an edge off the heat.

Scattered storms are expected to arrive late Saturday evening into the night. A few of those storms could be strong to severe with hail and damaging wind gusts being the main threats–primarily over the northwestern half of the region. While a slight chance for storms to fire up again Sunday afternoon to the east, much of the area will stay dry until storms chances return Tuesday and Wednesday.

The hot and humid weather continues into much of the next week. Temperatures start in the upper 90s for the week, but gradually settle back into the lower 90s as the week goes on.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller