Hot weather heading into the week ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Clear, warm nights

Heat sticks around, humidity builds

Little to no rain chances until the end of the week

Mostly clear and warm tonight with temperatures struggling to fall any cooler than around 70°. The southerly winds will let up a little bit overnight, but not going entirely calm.

More heat on Monday with south breezes at 10-20mph and lots of sunshine. That will combine to boost temperatures into the lower 90s once again. With a slight increase in humidity, the heat index may end up a little higher than the air temperature into the middle 90s.

The overall trend is for the heat to stick around, but the humidity will slowly increase through the week. That will give us an overall increase to the heat index by Friday. A front approaches by the end of the week and into the weekend that should bring a chance for scattered storms and a temporary break from the heat and humidity.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

