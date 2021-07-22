Hot weather pattern settles in for several days

Highs today will make it into the lower 90s with a lot of sunshine, and we’ll warm up even further tomorrow, into the mid 90s.

The hottest stretch of weather will set in by the end of the week and into the weekend with temperatures peaking into the upper 90s to lower 100s. No matter where you are, the weekend will be a hot one.

Apart from a slight chance for some isolated storms late Sunday and into Monday, it doesn’t look like we’ll see any major changes to the forecast for, possibly, the rest of the month as the ridge remains quite prevalent.