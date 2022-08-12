What We’re Tracking:

Hot weekend ahead

Rain by Monday

Cooling down by midweek

We’ll see few clouds through the night with temperatures staying a bit mild although around average as we drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s by early Saturday.

For the weekend, we’ll be back to the high heat as we warm back up into the upper 90s and low 100s. Winds will try and pick up from the south about 10-15 mph continuing to fuel in the heat. Heat index values may be a little higher feeling closer to 105° at times.

The heat sticks around as we wrap up the weekend as afternoon highs remain around 100° Sunday afternoon. Humidity will try and build in just a bit more, continuing to make it feel warmer outside. Clouds will start to pass through but we remain dry.

By Monday, clouds will build in and temperatures may cool down a bit for some into the lower 90s. Our next front arrives by the evening giving many a chance for some scattered showers and storms that may linger into Tuesday. With rain on tap for most of the day, we should manage to cool things down with afternoon highs in the lower 80s Tuesday.

After the rain moves out, temperatures will stay on the ‘cooler’ side with mid 80s sticking around before we gradually warm up to around 90° by next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez