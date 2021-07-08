Hotter weather Friday before weekend storm chances

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear tonight

Hot and humid tomorrow

Storm chances to start the weekend

Under mostly clear skies tonight, temperatures will only drop back to near 70°. Fairly mild weather with a gradual increase in humidity levels overnight and more so into Friday itself.

Things look to really heat up by Friday, possibly into the middle 90s east to around 100° west, before another cold front moves through. Humidity will also be at a high causing heat index values to climb to between 100° and 105°. Take it easy if you have to work outside, and try and stay cool!

A stronger cold front will move through heading into the weekend and it’ll serve as the focus for storm development later on Friday night and will cool us down through the weekend. Some of the storms late Friday night and early Saturday could be strong to severe, something we’ll have to keep an eye on as we go through the next few days. The main threat would be damaging wind gusts and the best chance for that will be Friday night over the northern half of the area. After the initial round of storms, there could be additional chances for shower and storms through the day on Saturday. Highs will be cooler, though, in the lower to middle 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com