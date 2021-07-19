Hotter weather pattern setting up for later this week

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear, mild night

Warming trend ahead

Much hotter days ahead

Mostly clear and mild tonight with humidity remaining fairly comfortable through the night, as well. Low temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 60s.

More sunshine as we head through the week along with a general warming trend. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90° for Tuesday, then into the lower 90s for several spots on Wednesday afternoon.

The hottest stretch of weather will set in by the end of the week and into the weekend with temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s. A fairly typical summer heat pattern will set up where the humidity will be a little lower west, but the temperatures will be hotter over the western counties. To the east, temperatures will be a couple degrees lower, but we’ll see that difference made up by the increased humidity levels for the eastern counties. No matter where you are, the weekend looks quite hot.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

