Hotter weather returns later in the week

What We’re Tracking:

Chance of storms this evening

Humidity continues to build

Heating up late in the week

Storms last night and throughout the day helped to cool down our temperatures for the day. We will stay in the 70s and lower 80s for the rest of the day, with temperatures reaching the low 70s tonight. Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with a slight chance of scattered thunderstorms throughout the area.

Tomorrow we expect to see daytime temperatures reaching the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon with the humidity continuing to build throughout the day and the rest of the week.

Isolated storms are possible Thursday then we are expected to continue to heat up, seeing high temperatures in the lower 90s. Muggy conditions are expected for later this week. Late week heat index levels will likely climb well over 100° as the next round of heat moves in.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com