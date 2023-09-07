TOPEKA (KSNT) – A massive cloud of smoke billowing south from Canada is bringing hazy conditions across much of the Midwest this month.

The smoke can lead to health impacts such as difficulty breathing, increased coughing and headaches, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Areas of thick smoke can also lead to decreased visibility, posing a danger to those hitting the road.

Doug Watson, section chief of the Air Monitoring and Planning Section with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), weighed in on the arrival of the huge cloud of smoke.

“For the state of Kansas, air quality has been in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range due to this wildfire smoke – primarily from Canada – that came in behind a cold front late Tuesday evening,” said Watson. “Similar air quality conditions are occurring from Oklahoma northward to the Canadian border. The smoke will likely continue to impact the region today before beginning to improve back to ‘Good’ conditions on Friday.”

Some actions Watson said people can take to protect themselves from the effects of smoke inhalation include: