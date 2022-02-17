TOPEKA (KSNT) – The results are in for snowfall totals after Thursday morning’s winter storm.

Areas south and east of Topeka were hit hard with snow while areas to the north of the capital city received little to no snow. Much of the area south and east of Topeka received around six inches of snow, with Lawrence reporting more than seven inches, and Lyndon reporting as much as eight inches.

McLouth and Berryton were neck-and-neck with snow totals over five inches in both towns. Topeka saw four-and-a-half inches, while Tecumseh received four even.

The snow is expected to disappear quickly as temperatures warm over the weekend.