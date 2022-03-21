Topeka (KSNT) – A storm system is forecast to organize and strengthen over the next few days. Right now it looks like a multi-day rainfall event is set up for all of Northeast Kansas.

Confidence is growing in the overall timing of this system as it gets closer as well. Rain may begin as early as midday Monday, but the stronger push of moisture is set to arrive by late Monday afternoon and evening. From there we should see moderate to heavy rain through the night and into Tuesday.

A slight shift in the storm track may leave a gap in our precipitation for Tuesday afternoon, but models are in fairly good agreement that this gap will not be long if it does show up at all. From there, a second wave will quickly move in through Tuesday night and a good majority of the day on Wednesday. Rainfall could last all the way through late Wednesday before departing.

There is a strong signal, and good model agreement, that we’ll see at least an inch or two of rain for the viewing area during this time frame. It’s important to take these numbers with a grain of salt as it’s difficult to tell where the heavier pockets of rain will move through.

No matter how much rain we get though, it will still be very beneficial for drought conditions across Kansas. Current conditions show severe drought for much of the West side of the state. Some extreme drought for portions of central Kansas, and even more concerning is far Southwestern Kansas where areas of exceptional drought were recently introduced.