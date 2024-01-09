TOPEKA (KSNT) – Early snowfall reports are starting to come in from across the Sunflower State as an early 2024 winter snowstorm starts to wind down.

KSNT Stormtrack Meteorologist Becky Taylor released some preliminary snowfall recordings shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning via social media. The numbers reflect the highest totals as of 7 a.m. on Jan. 9 from different areas across the state.

Wilsey – 9.0″

Summerfield – 8.5″

Narka – 8.0″

Pomona – 7.5″

Emporia – 6.4″

Topeka – 3″

Taylor also said more snow is expected later in the week on either Jan. 11 or Jan. 12 in her most recent weather report. Temperatures will fall into the single digits towards the end of the week with overnight lows dropping near zero and lasting through to Jan. 15. Another chance for snow will be on Jan. 14.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is reporting snowfall totals as of 6 a.m. on Jan. 9. An area south of Salina received some of the greatest accumulations of snow in the state at 12 inches with the heaviest snowfall occurring in parts of western Kansas, near Dodge City and north of Wichita. You can access this interactive snowfall totals map by using this link.

This article will be updated with more statistics on snowfall totals as they become available. If you have photos of snow measurements you’d like to send in, just use this link or connect with us on Facebook.

For more weather news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.