How Shawnee County is prepping for winter roads

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Public Works is busy Monday making sure it’s ready when winter weather hits.

The department has been buying chemicals and checking out equipment since September. While that may seem early, the last thing they want to do is be underprepared when winter weather strikes. When plows and other vehicles do get out on the road, the department director wants to remind other drivers to be careful.

“Remember it’s dark, the snows falling, maybe the winds blowing. As such visibility may be impaired, but nevertheless be aware the snow removal equipment could be out on the road. At any time of the day or night,” Public Works Director Curt Niehaus said.

