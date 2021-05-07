How to stay safe on the road in a tornado

TOPEKA (KSNT) – There is the possibility for severe storms this weekend in Northeast Kansas.

You want to make sure you don’t want to take shelter under an overpass or bridge. The winds could cause a tunnel effect, making the wind even stronger underneath. Also, it could cause a traffic issue, blocking other drivers from getting through.

If you are in your car, you will want to find a building to take shelter if possible. The average speed of a tornado is roughly 30-40 MPH. If you can figure out the direction it is going, you can most likely drive the opposite way and try and get out of its path.

If you can’t drive away safely, pull over in a safe space off the road, keep your seatbelt on and duck under the windows.

