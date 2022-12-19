TOPEKA (KSNT) – As a rain/snow mix moves in, artic air will soon be following.

With wind chills potentially dropping as low as below 35 this week, it’s important to be prepared.

The National Weather Service recommends having an emergency plan in place.

“Do you have anything that will provide power to your home?” said John Woynick of Topeka NWS “Or anywhere to go if you do have a power outage?”

Greg DeBacker has been in the HVAC business for nearly 50 years. He told 27 News what you can do to prep your home for the blast.

“Do not run your furnace without a clean filter,” said DeBacker. “Shut your curtains. That will hold the heat within your home. Open up your kitchen cabinets. That will keep your water pipes from freezing. If you’re in a mobile home or trailer, leave the water running. Those will freeze up more than a residential home will.”

While preparation is a game-changer, the National Weather Service says the best solution to taking on the blast is pretty obvious. “If you don’t have to go out, don’t go out.”