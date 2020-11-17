Howling wind ahead for Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy weather tonight

Becoming quite windy on Wednesday

Rain likely by Saturday

Overnight breezes will stay in the 10-20mph range out of the south. Those breezes will keep temperatures from cooling off all that much tonight. Overnight lows in the middle 40s, with some areas not dropping below 50° tonight.

Even stronger wind is expected for Wednesday and lasting through Wednesday night with 20-30mph sustained winds and gusts up to 40mph. There could even be a few isolated stronger gusts upwards of 45-50 mph. The breezy conditions will continue through Thursday, but not as windy as Wednesday. By Thursday afternoon and evening, the wind will relax for a much calmer end of the week.

There is a storm system on its way for the weekend that is currently over the Pacific Ocean. That should produce a good chance for showers mainly Saturday, Saturday night and continuing into early Sunday. Ahead of the system, we could see a few showers on Friday, but by far the bulk of the rain will be heading our way for late Saturday. Behind this system, much cooler air will move in with highs on Sunday around 50°.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

