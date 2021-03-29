Howling wind lingers until tonight’s cold front

What We’re Tracking:

Cold front shifts wind to the north tonight

Cooler middle of the week

Warmer again next weekend

A cold front looks to move through late tonight/early Tuesday. With that nighttime passage of the front, look for the wind to switch to the north at 15-30mph by morning as temperatures cool back into the lower 40s north, middle 40s central and upper 40s south.

Behind the front, continued north breezes at 15-30mph for Tuesday, which will drop temperatures to below average levels in the middle to upper 50s during the afternoon. This front may provide some cloud cover as well, although it doesn’t look to bring in any precipitation along with it. Nighttime lows could fall below freezing both Wednesday and Thursday mornings in areas where the wind remains light.

After the cooler weather, we slowly start to warm back up by the first few days of April. Dry conditions look to remain through at least the work week. Lots of sunny, dry weather ahead of us this week. Very warm conditions return for Easter weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s by Sunday!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

