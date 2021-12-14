Howling wind roars through late Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Damaging wind gusts late Wednesday

Cooling down late week

Chilly air on Saturday

***HIGH WIND WARNING WEDNESDAY ALL LOCATIONS 9AM TO 9PM***

Areas of clouds with little to no cooling overnight. South wind at 15-30mph tonight will keep temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60° overnight, then warm into the middle to upper 70s on Wednesday. Records could be broken by as much as five or six degrees.

The main concern for Wednesday will be the strong, possibly damaging wind gusts late in the day. One more thing that should be closely watched is high fire danger with those strong winds for Wednesday. Models have been consistently showing sustained winds near 25-45 mph and wind gusts close to 60-70 mph. These high winds and a dry air mass moving through, will lead to elevated fire danger throughout the day.

And – if record breaking temperatures and wind gusts 60+ mph weren’t enough for you – there’s also a slight chance for a few thunderstorms by late Wednesday as the front slides through.

We’ll follow all of that up with a strong cold front sweeping through late Wednesday evening. You can expect much cooler temperatures by Thursday and Friday as we fall back down into the 50s and even 40s. Another stronger front slides through and brings chilly weather by Saturday with highs in the 30s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller