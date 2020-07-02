Humid air sticks around with a few isolated storms possible

What We’re Tracking:

Slight storm chance tonight

Still hot toward the 4th of July

Heating up again next week

A slight chance for storms develops across the area tonight, but most of the region will stay partly cloudy and humid as lows only fall into the lower to middle 70s. Light east wind will die down even more, making it a rather stuffy night with the high humidity.

The heat stays with us for Friday, but a chance for a few scattered storms developing late in the day. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s once again. That warm weather carries over into the 4th of July, as well. While there is a chance for a few late day storms, most areas will stay dry for the holiday. Fortunately, the humidity should drop back a bit for the weekend.

Heat builds back in as we head into the middle of next week. Temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 90s with gusty south wind, as well. That heat should last for several days once it settles in to the area.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com