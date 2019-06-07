Humid start to the weekend, but dry air is ahead of us

What We’re Tracking:

Warm, humid through Saturday

Cold front arrives Sunday

Lower humidity

Mainly clear skies tonight with low temperatures falling into the middle 60s. There may be just enough moisture for some patches of fog to form toward the morning hours.

Highs on Saturday will again climb up into the 80s, with most areas topping out in the middle 80s. Humidity will still be rather high, so heat index values will climb into the middle to upper 80s, as well. Mostly sunny weather for the first half of the weekend.

A few isolated storms are possible as the cold front pushes through on Sunday, but cooler and drier air moves in for the rest of Sunday and for much of the upcoming week. There is a chance for some showers Tuesday late into early Wednesday, otherwise a very pleasant week for next week.

​KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller