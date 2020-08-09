Humid weather continues, storms late Monday for some

What We’re Tracking:

Showers this morning

Hot again this afternoon

Storm chances return Monday

Overnight into Monday is when we could see our next chance at some showers and storms. A few will move through early Monday morning but another round could develop during the afternoon hours on Monday. It is that round of storms that has the potential to be strong to severe from late in the afternoon into the evening. The main threats look to be some gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours at times.

There could be another chance at a few isolated showers on Tuesday as well, otherwise temperatures after the rain will settle into the upper 80s for highs. The average high for this time of year is 90° so nothing out of the ordinary here.

Isolated chances showers and storms, mainly at night, look to stick around for part of the week. Although not a heat wave, it will remain fairly hot and quite humid through the week…in other words, typical August!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

