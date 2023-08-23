An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area until 10 PM Thursday and continues for the southeaster half of the area through 9 PM Friday.

The high humidity that has been plaguing the eastern half of the area, finally retreats later today. For some in the east though, the early afternoon could still feel gross with heat index values near 110-115°. The feels like temperatures for most won’t be too far off from the actual air temperature! Unfortunately, that will still not feel great as highs are expected to get as high as 105° again.

But there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and Thursday looks to be even drier than Wednesday! Still hot, but we’ll take any improvement we can get at this point. In fact, a cold front begins to move through on Friday, and that could keep some of our northern communities in the 90s for highs, but it won’t completely relieve the heat for the area. South and eastern counties are still expected to make it into the lower 100s for Friday afternoon.

With high pressure dominating our forecast, that keeps rain chances out of the area, as well. Try to limit time outdoors if at all possible, and if you must be out in the heat, take care to remain hydrated and take frequent breaks.