Humidity continues to increase over the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly sunny and more humid Friday to Sunday

Hot and muggy next week

Little to no rain chances

Winds remain calm tonight as we keep the clear skies and fall into the lower 60s overnight.

Friday should be sunny and continued comfortable humidity, although it will be very warm with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s. Dew points will start climbing just a bit more each day. Friday evening should be pleasant for those that want to get outside and enjoy the pleasant weather.

It might start feeling hot and muggy again through the weekend as our temperatures gradually approach 90°. Skies should be mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday. Expect lows in the 60s and highs back to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Over the course of the next few days, rain chances are almost non-existent as we continue to see plenty of sunshine. As the hot and humid weather returns next week, there may be a few isolated showers Tuesday, but it looks like a dry period for the next week or so.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

