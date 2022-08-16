What We’re Tracking:

Drizzle wraps up tonight

Pleasantly sunny much of the week

Another slight rain chance this weekend

There could be a few more showers or areas of light drizzle possible during the overnight hours, but for the most part, we’ll see some gradual clearing taking place by morning. That should allow temperatures to dip into the lower 60s.

After the rain chance moves out, temperatures will stay on the ‘cooler’ side with lower to middle 80s sticking around even with lots of sunshine through the middle of the week. Cooler nights are also expected with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

By the time the weekend rolls around, we’ll see another slight chance for rain move in. As of right now, there appears to be a slight chance for afternoon or evening storms Friday that could linger into Saturday morning. And a few showers could be possible, mainly south, on Sunday. Temperatures during this time remain in the middle 80s with overnight lows in the 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller