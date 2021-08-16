Humidity gradually builds in over the area

What We’re Tracking:

Warm, somewhat humid week

Scattered late week storms

Fairly typical August weather

Partly cloudy and somewhat humid weather will persist for the next few days. Tonight’s low temperature will dip back into the upper 60s with a fairly light south breeze becoming nearly calm during the night.

Highs on Tuesday will top out in the upper 80s to near 90°, but just enough humidity to drive the heat index into the lower 90s for much of the region. Still expecting sunny to partly cloudy weather through the middle of the week.

Looking ahead, our upper air patterns are beginning to show signs of support for some scattered showers and storms by the end of the week. After warm and mostly sunny weather through midweek, chances for precipitation could ramp up for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures for the week look to remain in the middle to upper 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller