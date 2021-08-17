Humidity levels staying rather high through the week

What We’re Tracking:

Continued humid weather

Scattered late week storms

Fairly typical August weather

Another partly cloudy, humid night with temperatures falling into the lower 70s by early Wednesday morning. Once again, the wind will be light to calm throughout the night.

Looking ahead, our upper air patterns are beginning to show signs of support for some scattered showers and storms by the end of the week. After warm and mostly sunny weather through midweek, chances for precipitation could ramp up for Thursday night and Friday into Saturday. These storms will remain largely scattered, so don’t bank on getting rain just yet, but there is some hope of a few passing showers and storms.

Temperatures for the week look to remain in the middle to upper 80s and low 90s. Another front tries to push through late Friday, which could lower the humidity for Saturday. However, that is not expected to last long as hotter weather quickly returns on Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller