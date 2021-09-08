Humidity staying on the low side for several days

What We’re Tracking:

Another cool night ahead

Low humidity air sticks around

Hotter again by the weekend

Mostly clear and quiet for tonight as temperatures take a bit of a dip. We’ll fall into the middle 50s by early Thursday morning underneath a clear to partly cloudy sky.

Highs on Thursday climb back into the middle 80s. The humidity will remain quite low with very comfortable conditions throughout the day. Aside from a few passing high clouds, it should be a mostly sunny day once again.

The quiet weather continues through the weekend, but our temperatures do look to warm back up again by Friday and Saturday, when upper 80s to middle 90s return to the area. Most areas will stay dry through the next several days as we are not in a favorable location for any rain chances throughout the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller