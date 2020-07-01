Humidity stays high, but should drop off a bit by the 4th

What We’re Tracking:

Muggy air stays in place

More sun, hotter for Thursday

Few storms later in the week

Muggy weather has moved back in and will stay in place overnight. The wind is a little lighter today, but with the higher humidity temperatures will still only fall back slowly overnight to a low in the middle 70s.

A longer period of sunshine on Thursday with temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 90s. Humidity may be just a slight bit lower, but still high enough to give us an afternoon heat index in the upper 90s to near 100° once again.

A chance for a few storms later Thursday evening and again later in the day on Friday. However, those storms will remain fairly hit-or-miss through that time and it’s looking to clear out for the 4th of July weekend. Temperatures will remain hot, topping out in the lower 90s each day but the humidity level should come down a bit by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

