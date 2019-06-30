Humidity stays with us to end June

Tracking the continuing of humid conditions as we close out the month of June.







A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties that goes back in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 30th.

What We’re Tracking:

Muggy air stays with us today

Abundance of sunshine as summer hits in full swing

A few storms possible next week

Today we’ll keep the moisture in the air as the humidity will still be in place. We’ll remain mostly sunny today with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. With the high humidity in place, some of our western counties has been issued in a heat advisory with heat index values potentially reaching anywhere between 100°-105°. Not as hot as yesterday but still a rather warm summer day.

Heading on into the beginning of the work week and the start of July, we won’t see much of a such in terms of the overall weather pattern as the heat and humidity will continue to rule the headlines. Temperatures will generally run in the lower 90s throughout the week with heat indices in the upper 90s to near 100°.

There is a chance for some scattered showers and storms possible later in the week that we will continue to track as we head towards the 4th of July.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

