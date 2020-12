*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* In effect for the entire area starting at 6 AM, ending from late morning south, early afternoon central and into the evening north.

Plan on an icy morning commute with a wintry mix of snow and sleet developing between 5am and 7am.

Periods of snow, then sleet and freezing rain through midday may cause the greatest travel concerns between 9am and 2pm before temperatures climb and a changeover to rain takes place in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday.