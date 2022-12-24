High temperatures should make it up to near 20° today, and with a bit of a lighter breeze, we could be feeling like we’re in the single digits! We should finally have wind chills above 0° by midday today!

Santa should feel right at home in Northeast Kansas with our Christmas Eve temperatures, though. We’ll drop back into the single digits, and most likely feel subzero again by Christmas morning for a North Pole-esque experience for the big man.

Finally, by Christmas Day some of us will break the freezing mark! Mostly sunny skies will help us reach near 30°, and by the time we get to the middle of next week, we could be in the low 50s if you can believe it.

We’re keeping an eye on a quick system that could bring chance at some wintry mix and freezing rain very late Sunday night and into Monday morning. Plan to give yourselves extra time on your Monday morning commute, as there may be a glaze of ice on the roadways.