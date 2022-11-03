Topeka (KSNT) – Check your schedule if you plan on attending a sporting event Friday night. Several area events are being moved to Thursday night in light of severe weather.

Rock Creek High School’s football game was moved to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Council Grove also moved its game from Friday to Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The weather system is especially a damper due to the fact that high school playoffs are in motion.

The MIAA moved the 2022 Women’s Soccer Championship Semifinals to 10 a.m. Friday morning in anticipation of severe weather. Emporia State University is taking on Northwest Missouri In Warrensburg, Missouri.

Right now, it appears that most of Northeast Kansas could see up to two inches of rainfall depending on the speed and the position of the system. Isolated locations may see two to three inches of rain but there are some discrepancies in just how potent this system will be.

As far as timing goes, recent computer model runs suggest that rainfall could begin as early as late Thursday night and continue all day Friday. There is some disagreement on how long it will go, but the heaviest rainfall is set to happen around lunchtime Friday. Strong storms may also be possible with small hail, damaging wind and lightning.