Increasing clouds expected today with slightly warmer temperatures

What We’re Tracking:

Break from the wind

Chilly start to the weekend

Warming up early next week

A break from the wind is finally expected today with a slight breeze from the southwest. Clouds will increase through the afternoon where highs will do their very best to reach 50 degrees. It will still be chilly today, but overall slightly warmer than what we saw yesterday. Models are also beginning to indicate that we may see a quick round of rain around dinner time.

Overnight tonight and into Sunday there is a slight chance that a few more showers slide through the area. Luckily, temperatures won’t be nearly as chilly as Saturday morning thanks to the cloud cover with many in the lower 40s. Anything that falls from the sky will be in the form of rain and will mostly likely move in after midnight and exit before daybreak.

Sunday will be similar with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures remaining in the lower 50s. We start to see some relief heading into the upcoming work week with highs returning in the 60s, possibly a few 70s by Tuesday.

By mid-week it is possible we see another big cool down with many struggling to get out of the 40s by late next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush