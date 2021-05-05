Increasing clouds today with isolated rain chances

What We’re Tracking:

Cold start Wednesday

Few showers midweek

Warmer by the weekend

With clear skies overnight and fairly light winds, temperatures have dropped into the 40s and even 30s this morning. Average lows for early may are typically around 50°. A cold start but we’ll start to see a warm-up heading into the weekend.

Cloud cover will then build back in throughout the day today with highs once again only in the middle 60s. Another system will quickly pass through with a chance for a few isolated showers during the afternoon but chances look slim.

There could be another chance for a few spotty showers before daybreak Thursday, but for the most part we look to remain dry. We’ll slowly warm up through the rest of the week as we approach 70° on Friday.

By the weekend highs will return to the 70s and 80s, but another storm system will be moving through that could bring us a chance for a few showers and storms by Saturday morning.

Rain chances look to continue through the daytime and we could even see a few thunderstorms overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Just after daybreak Sunday, things do seem to dry out and clear out just in time for Mother’s Day festivities.

Looking ahead to early next week, temperatures drop back down below average into the 60s and we keep an eye on a few rain chances to start the new week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com