What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy Friday

Warm through the weekend

Much hotter next week

Cloud cover will be on the increase for the overnight as temperatures dip into the lower 60s. But, it does look to remain dry tonight and tomorrow, too.

Humidity will drop a bit for Friday with highs once again in the lower to middle 80s, making for a nice end to the week. Temperatures will remain warm over the weekend with a few showers here and there, but the pattern will be shifting back to a hot weather again in the days ahead.

Highs for Saturday will remain mild in the mid 80s with slightly warmer temperatures expected for Sunday before we see the hot temperatures return.

The heat really looks to build back in as we kick off the month of August. In fact, hot weather looks to dominate the region for at least the first week of August with highs in the middle 90s to lower 100s, so enjoy the break from the heat for the next few days!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush