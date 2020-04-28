Increasing clouds with possible afternoon and early evening storms

Rainfall has now occurred on 10 of the last 17 days, and we will likely add another digit to that statistic with today’s precipitation chance.

There were early morning showers Monday before clearing took place. Tuesday’s thunderstorms should develop through early to mid afternoon and some action may become strong to the east and southeast.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 76-81

Wind: W/SW 12-22

After a few early evening areas of rain and thunder, it becomes just a little cooler with decreasing clouds. Stronger breezes should keep fog from forming. Wednesday looks very windy and many spots may only reach the upper 60s. Gusty breezes of 20-40mph will impact some activities, but the air should feel less humid for a day before moisture gradually returns for late week.

Thursday might be our best day of the week with decent sun and 70s. It will be much warmer for the start of May. Expect partly cloudy and breezy conditions Friday with low to mid 80s.

The upcoming weekend may have a chance of showers Saturday night into early Sunday. Expect a partly cloudy sky with 80s Saturday and 70s Sunday as temps lower a tad after the disturbance passes. Low temperatures will range from 57-62.

Right now, the pattern from Monday to Wednesday looks occasional wet and cooler.

Some storms are expected this afternoon and early evening…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



