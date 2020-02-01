Incredibly warm Sunday before a strong cold front arrives

What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy tonight

Extremely warm for the Super Bowl

Strong front will bring colder air and snow chances by late Monday and Tuesday

Clouds have started to filter in this evening and will continue to do so throughout at least the first half of the night before clearing out. Overnight temperatures tonight stay very mild only getting down into the lower 40s.

SUPERBOWL SUNDAY:

Northeast Kansas – An even bigger warm-up is on the way for Sunday, though! We’ll have abundant sunshine, light winds, and our temperature skyrocket into the middle to upper 60s, maybe flirting with that 70° mark! Overall, it will be a perfect day for an outdoor pre-watch party and a great day to fire up that grill as we gear up to cheer on the Chiefs!

Miami, FL – Mostly sunny conditions will round out the weekend down in Florida with afternoon highs near 70. Sound familiar?

It looks like our Superbowl forecast is very similar to Miami’s which is, hopefully, alluding to the Chiefs bringing the heat tomorrow!

Looking ahead into the start of the next work week, a strong cold front starts to take over and actually stalls over the viewing area on Monday. Expect highs in the 30s for the northwestern corner while the southeast still reach into the lower 60s!

The front eventually pushes all the way through, and by Tuesday, our temperatures will only make it into the 30s, and we’ll also be talking about a chance for some light snow showers returning to the area. As of right now, minor accumulations could be possible, but we’ll fine-tune the forecast over the coming days!

GO CHIEFS!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

